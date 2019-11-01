NISSEN SENTENCED TO FEDERAL PRISON

A South Sioux City man has been sentenced for his involvement in a conspiracy targeting a potential drug trafficking witness in Sioux City.

Federal court records say 24-year-old Andrew Nissen was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to 15 years and eight months in prison.

He’d pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and use of a firearm in a drug trafficking crime.

Nissen admits in a plea agreement that on August 1st last year, he drove Isaac McDonald to a Sioux City location where McDonald shot John Mercure in order to keep him from speaking to police about drug trafficking and firearms.

Mercure crashed into a tree but survived.

McDonald has pleaded guilty to charges for drug, weapons and other crimes.