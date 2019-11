FRANK LAMERE PARK DEDICATED AT FLATWATER CROSSING

A NEW PARK IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY’S FLATWATER CROSSING DEVELOPMENT HAS BEEN NAMED IN HONOR OF A LATE WELL KNOWN LOCAL NATIVE AMERICAN ACTIVIST.

FRANK LAMERE PARK WAS DEDICATED IN CEREMONIES FRIDAY AT THE FLATWATER AREA.

SOUTH SIOUX MAYOR ROD KOCH SPOKE OF MANY OF LAMERE’S ACCOMPLISHMENTS:

HO-CHUNK C-E-O LANCE MORGAN WAS A CLOSE FRIEND OF LAMERE’S AND SAID IT TOOK ONLY HALF A SECOND TO SAY YES WHEN THE CITY APPROACHED HIM ABOUT NAMING A PARK AFTER FRANK:

FRANK’S SON MANAPE SPOKE ON BEHALF OF HIS MOTHER AND FAMILY.

HE SPOKE ABOUT FRANK’S LOVE OF BASEBALL AND THE NORTH AMERICAN’S SOFTBALL TEAM HE HELP FOUND AND PLAYED FOR:

PLAYGROUND EQUIPMENT IS ALREADY IN PLACE AND TREES HAVE BEEN PLANTED IN THE PARK.

PLANS INCLUDE ADDING A GAZEBO AND PICNIC AREA IN THE PARK, WHICH WILL BE AN ALCOHOL FREE AREA FOR FAMILIES AND CHILDREN WHO COME THERE.