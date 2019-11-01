Brett Favre to Speak at United Sports Academy’s Leadership Presentation

NORTH SIOUX CITY, SD – The United Sports Academy will welcome former NFL Hall of Famer, Brett Favre, as their speaker at a leadership presentation at the CNOS Fieldhouse on Saturday, January 11 at 2:00 PM. The event is open to the public with limited tickets available for $40/person.

Favre’s presentation will focus on leadership in sports, business and all aspects of life which makes this event one for everyone to enjoy. The event will also include a question and answer session with Favre as well as opportunities to bid on signed memorabilia. Tickets for the event go on sale November 8 at 10:00 AM online at www.usportsacad.com or in-person at the United Sports Academy / CNOS Fieldhouse during select ticket sale times. Check www.usportsacad.com for in-person ticket sale times.

Brett Favre spent the majority of his 20-year NFL career with the Green Bay Packers, but also played for the Atlanta Falcons, New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings. Favre is not only charismatic, but highly decorated with eleven Pro Bowl invitations, three consecutive NFL MVP Awards, a Super Bowl Championship and multiple NFL records. Favre was the first NFL quarterback to pass for 500 touchdowns, throw for 70,000 yards, complete 6,000 passes and attempt 10,000 passes.

“We are honored to have Brett Favre as our speaker for our leadership presentation,” says Shane Tritz, Executive Director of the United Sports Academy. “We are always looking for ways to utilize our facility as a means to serve our community, and this event will be one the public will not want to miss. Whether you are a football fan or not, Brett Favre will be able to provide valuable insight on leadership on and off the field which will be beneficial to people of all ages.”

The United Sports Academy serves the Siouxland community by offering youth sporting opportunities, including club teams, camps, tournaments and lessons. The organization aims to provide more than just elite training for their athletes by offering memorable experiences, such as this event, that will enhance learning and provide value for life beyond sports. While this event will definitely be inspiring to athletes, Brett Favre’s message will resonate with business leaders and parents alike.

The United Sports Academy is a 56,000 square foot multi-sport training and competition facility that can be converted to 4 college basketball/volleyball courts, 8 youth basketball/volleyball courts or 4 pickleball courts. It also features a health club and performance training center. It is located in the CNOS Fieldhouse – 300 Centennial Drive, Suite 170, North Sioux City, SD. For more information about the United Sports Academy, visit www.usportsacad.com.