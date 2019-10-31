ONE INJURED IN HARD ROCK GARAGE ELEVATOR ACCIDENT

One woman was injured after the elevator at Sioux City’s Hard Rock Hotel and Casino’s parking garage malfunctioned late Thursday afternoon.

Authorities at the scene said two women entered the elevator on the second level of the garage and it descended to the first level at a faster than normal speed.

The injured woman was taken to a Sioux City hospital.

The extent of her injury was not disclosed.

The incident happened shortly before 5 p.m.

The cause of the malfunction is still under investigation.

Photo by George Lindblade