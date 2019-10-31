IOWA REPS VOTE PARTY LINE ON IMPEACHMENT INQUIRY

To nobody’s surprise, Iowa’s congressional delegation split along party lines in the vote on procedures for the next phase of the House impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.

Republican Steve King voted no.

Democrats Dave Loebsack, Abby Finkenauer and Cindy Axne voted yes.

Congressman Steve King says President Trump is correct to describe the process as a “witch hunt” — and King called today’s vote “a Halloween impeachment trick on all of America.

Finkenauer, a Democrat from Dubuque, said the ground rules the House approved today (Thursday) make the testimony and facts being gathered public.

Congressman Loebsack, a Democrat from Iowa City, said there are serious allegations against the president and the House must move the investigation forward and follow the evidence where it may lead.

Cindy Axne, a Democrat from West Des Moines, says she’s heard from people on all sides want to get to the bottom of what happened in an open transparent process that follows the law.

Republican Senator Chuck Grassley said Democrats have had an “impeachment obsession” since the night Trump was elected and he said senators will have a hard time taking it seriously if the House passed articles of impeachment to the senate.