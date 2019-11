SIOUX CITY FIREFIGHTERS RESPONDED TO ANOTHER HOUSE FIRE OVER THE NOON HOUR THURSDAY.

SMOKE AND FLAMES WERE COMING FROM 1515 24TH STREET WHEN FIRE UNITS ARRIVED SHORTLY AFTER 12:30PM.

NO RESIDENTS WERE INSIDE THE HOME AT THE TIME OF THE FIRE.

THE STRUCTURE SUSTAINED MAJOR DAMAGE AND WAS RED TAGGED.

THE CAUSE OF THE FIRE HAS NOT BEEN DETERMINED, BUT OFFICIALS SAY IT APPARENTLY STARTED IN THE KITCHEN.

Photo courtesy KMEG