CITY COUNCIL TO FURTHER DELAY FINAL VOTE ON REPEAL OF PITBULL BAN(Update)

The City Council will defer next Monday’s 3rd and final reading of the ordinance repealing the “Pit Bulls Prohibited” chapter of the Sioux City Municipal Code.

Instead on Monday, the council will now consider revisions to three chapters of the Animal Control portion of the City Code (Chapter 7.01, Chapter 7.02, and Chapter 7.03).

Those revisions include increasing licensing fees for unneutered pets from $31 to $125 dollars and neutered dogs and cats from $11 to $15 dollars.

Fines for city residents whose pets attack or bite someone would range from $100 for a non-bite or non-injury attack to $750 for an attack involving serious injury or death.

A vote on those chapter revisions could take place Monday and it’s possible 2nd and 3rd readings of the revisions could also be approved that date.

With no meeting scheduled November 11th because of Veteran’s Day, that means the next council vote on repeal of the Pit Bull Prohibition will not take place until November 18th at the earliest.

The final reading had been anticipated to be voted on at the November 4th City Council meeting.