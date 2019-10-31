BOTH SIDES AWARDED DAMAGES IN SURGERY CENTER COUNTERSUITS

After a two week trial, a jury has awarded damages to both sides in a civil suit filed by Pierce Street Same Day Surgery Center against several local doctors.

Pierce Street Surgery filed various claims against Doctors Kevin Liudahl, Joseph Morris, William Samuelson, and Adam Smith who were members or part owners of the surgery center.

Also named in the lawsuit was the Riverview Surgical Center in South Sioux City, Riverview ASC Realty, Tri State Specialists and Lee Hilka, the CEO and/or manager of those companies who is also formerly the CEO of Pierce Street.

Pierce Street claimed breach of contract violations by the doctors and interference by Hilka’s companies when the defendants went to work for Riverview.

A countersuit was filed against Pierce Street by some of the doctors and Terry Monk that Pierce Street breached its Operating Agreement in the way it terminated their membership interests in Pierce Street.

Judgment is entered in favor of Plaintiff and against Defendant William O. Samuelson for $262,500 ($250,000 compensatory damages plus $12,500

punitive damages).

2. Judgment is entered in favor of Plaintiff and against Defendant Adam Smith

for $250,000 compensatory damages.

3. Judgment is entered in favor of Plaintiff and against Defendant Lee Hilka for

$262,500 ($250,000 compensatory damages plus $12,500 punitive

damages).

4. Judgment is entered in favor of Plaintiff and against Defendant Tri-State

Specialists, LLP, for $825,000 ($750,000 compensatory damages plus

$75,000 punitive damages).

5. Judgment is entered in favor of Defendant/Counterclaimant Kevin Liudahl and

against Plaintiff for $78,000.

6. Judgment is entered in favor of Defendant/Counterclaimant William O.

Samuelson and against Plaintiff for $78,000.

7. Judgment is entered in favor of Defendant/Counterclaimant Adam Smith and

against Plaintiff for $36,900.

8. Judgment is entered in favor of Defendant/Counterclaimant Joseph A. Morris

and against Plaintiff for $10,408.

9. Judgment is entered in favor of Counterclaimant Terry Monk and against

Plaintiff for $28,500.

10. All judgments shall draw interest at the statutory rate of 3.59%.

Court costs are assessed against the defendants listed above in paragraphs 1 – 4.