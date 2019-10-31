BOBCAT SIGHTINGS ON THE RISE IN WESTERN IOWA

Bobcat sightings in Iowa are continuing to increase.
That’s led the Iowa D-N-R to raise the trapping limit in the southern counties of the state where they are most prevalent.
The bobcat season opens this Saturday, November 2nd and runs through January 31st.
D-N-R wildlife biologist Vince Evelsizer, explains the changes:
The bobcat range has already expanded from southwest Iowa northward along the western border.
Woodbury, Plymouth, Monona, Cherokee, Sioux and Lyon counties stay at a one bobcat limit.
The overall season limit for bobcats is three.
Forty-six of Iowa’s 99 counties are still closed to any bobcat trapping.
Radio Iowa/Photo by Iowa DNR