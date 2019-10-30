SIOUXLAND ENERGY RESUMES ETHANOL PRODUCTION

A northwest Iowa ethanol plant that was idled in mid-September has resumed production, due to action in California.

Kelly Nieuwenhuis, a farmer from Primghar, is president of farmer-owned Siouxland Energy in Sioux Center.

OC….CAPACITY :22

CARB stands for the California Air Resources Board which regulates emissions to reduce pollution that causes smog and other air quality problems.

Nieuwenhuis testified at a congressional hearing Tuesday about the Sioux Center plant’s temporary shutdown — and its recent re-start.

OC….WE NEED :12

This past spring, the ethanol industry urged California officials to approve sales of higher ethanol blends, to reduce carbon emissions.

Distillation at the Sioux Center ethanol plant started this past Saturday and fermentation started on Monday.