SCHOOL BUS VIOLATIONS CONCERN LE MARS SUPERINTENDENT

Driving past a stopped school bus with its stop sign extended

and flashing lights on, is against the law, but it continues to be a problem for many Iowa schools.

Le Mars Community School District Superintendent Dr. Steve Webner calls the problem the worst safety concern for the school.

OC….WE HAVE :20

Webner spoke about the issue at the school board meeting Monday.

OC….VIOLATIONS :23

Iowa legislators recently increased the fines and penalties as a result of Kayden’s Law, when a youngster was killed due to a motorist passing a stopped school bus in Northwood, Iowa.

OC….INSURANCE :14

Webner says part of the problem is not all the buses are equipped with a camera to capture the image of the violator.