DAVENPORT DEATH NOW A HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION

WOODBURY COUNTY AUTHORITIES SAY THE DEATH OF FORMER SIOUX CITY REALTOR DAVID DAVENPORT IS NOW A HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION.

SHERIFF DAVE DREW SAYS EMT’S WERE DISPATCHED THURSDAY, OCTOBER 24TH TO 6533 MORNINGSIDE AVENUE FOR A REPORT OF A MAN DOWN.

THERE THEY FOUND DAVENPORT, WHO DIED THE NEXT DAY.

SHERIFF DREW SAYS A FIRE REPORTED AT THE RESIDENCE ON SUNDAY, OCTOBER 27TH LED TO AN INVESTIGATION:

OC……..AUTOPSY WAS PERFORMED. :31

THAT AUTOPSY CHANGED THE NATURE OF THE INVESTIGATION:

OC………..WITH A DRONE. :15

SPECIFIC DETAILS OF THE TRAUMA HAVE NOT BEEN REVEALED.

THE SHERIFF CONTINUES TO ASK FOR THE PUBLIC’S HELP IF ANYONE LIVING NEAR THAT HOME HAS CAMERAS IN EITHER DIRECTION THAT FACE TOWARDS THE STREET OR IF THEY SAW ANY PEOPLE OR VEHICLES THERE LAST THURSDAY PRIOR TO 12:30PM.

AUTHORITIES ALSO SAY THEY BELIEVE THERE IS NO THREAT TO THE GENERAL PUBLIC IN THE AFTERMATH OF DAVENPORT’S DEATH..

THE STATE FIRE MARSHALL HAS NOT RELEASED HIS REPORT YET ON THE SUNDAY FIRE AT THE RESIDENCE.