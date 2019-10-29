TWO ARRESTED ON STOLEN VEHICLE CHARGES

Two suspects are in custody facing charges for allegedly stealing a GMC Sierra from the 400 block of Market Street Monday afternoon.

The missing truck was spotted by a police officer early Tuesday in the area of 3rd and Lewis Blvd and stopped in the 2900 block of 2nd Street.

The driver ran from police but was caught a short time later after a K-9 was used to track him.

That suspect, 33-year-old Kelly Coop of Sioux City, was taken to the Woodbury County Jail on charges of 2nd degree Theft, Driving With a Suspended License and Failure to Obey a Peace Officer.

A passenger, 32-year-old Olga Vasquez of West Point Nebraska, was arrested on an outstanding warrant and also charged with providing false identification.