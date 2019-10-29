PROSSER TO LEAVE STORM LAKE POLICE FOR DIOCESE POST

Storm Lake’s Public Safety Director is changing jobs after a 40 plus-year-career in law enforcement.

Mark Prosser has been named the director of pastoral planning for the Diocese of Sioux City.

The newly-appointed director said he will be able to work with parishes, new parish groups, pastors and their appointed committees “to bring the new organizational structure of the diocese together.

Prosser, who is also an ordained deacon in the Catholic church, will leave the Storm Lake Police on December 31st.

He will begin his new duties February 3rd.