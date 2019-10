Coffee lovers will be able to sample varieties from all over the country this Saturday at the Sioux City Convention Center.

Organizer Ryan Martinez says that’s where the 2nd annual Siouxland Coffee Festival will take place:

Martinez says the event is a fundraiser with proceeds supporting local volunteers:

Vendors this year are coming from as far away as Florida, California and Washington.

The event runs from 10am-3pm.