The 8th annual Camp High Hopes Haunted Lodge Party over the weekend is being called a “bone-chilling success”

Officials there say nearly $139,000 was raised for the camp for people with disabilities.

Nearly 300 people attended the event Saturday at the Delta Hotel by Marriott in South Sioux City.

The money raised will go directly to benefit the campers at Camp High Hopes for equipment, supplies, transportation, meals and activities.

Photo from Camp high Hopes