ETHANOL BATTLE WITH EPA & REFINERIES CONTINUES IN CONGRESS

A northwest Iowa farmer told members of the U.S. House Tuesday that it’s time for congress to enforce the federal ethanol production requirement.

Kelly Nieuwenhuis of Primghar, the board president for Siouxland Energy in Sioux Center, testified before the House Committee on Energy and Commerce:

OC…….crippling rural America. :13

A bipartisan group of lawmakers, including Congressman Dave Loebsack of Iowa City, have proposed legislation that would force the E-P-A to publicly disclose which small refineries get a pass on blending ethanol into gasoline as well as the economic basis for those decisions.

Geoff Cooper, president and C-E-O of the Renewable Fuels Association, says 19 U.S. ethanol plants have been idled or closed in the past year and a half.

OC………in related sectors.” :20

But a spokesman for the oil industry told committee members the Renewable Fuel Standard is a threat to small refineries.

OC……….across the country.” :16 2X

Chet Thompson, president and C-E-O of The American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers, accused the ethanol industry of distorting the impact of the E-P-A’s waivers to small oil refineries.

OC………all time highs.” :08

But a spokesman for the biofuels industry testified government data indicates ethanol demand fell from 2017 to 2018 and, so far this year, demand is 500 million gallons lower than expected.