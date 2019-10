AUTHORITIES SEEK VIDEO HELP IN MORNINGSIDE DEATH INVESTIGATION

WOODBURY COUNTY AUTHORITIES ARE ASKING THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN THEIR INVESTIGATION OF THE DEATH OF A PERSON AT 6533 MORNINGSIDE AVENUE.

OFFICIALS WANT TO KNOW IF ANYONE LIVING NEAR THAT HOME HAS CAMERAS IN EITHER DIRECTION THAT FACE TOWARDS THE STREET.

THE WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT AND THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION ARE INVESTIGATING THE DEATH AT THE HOME AS SUSPICIOUS.

A FIRE SUNDAY MORNING CAUSED MAJOR DAMAGE TO THE HOME BUT AUTHORITIES SAY THE FIRE WAS NOT OF A SUSPICIOUS NATURE.

A MEMORIAL SERVICE WAS HELD TUESDAY FOR THE OWNER OF THE HOME, 66-YEAR-OLD DAVID DAVENPORT, WHO DIED LAST FRIDAY.

AUTHORITIES HAVE NOT NOT CONFIRMED THAT THE DEATH BEING INVESTIGATED IS DAVID DAVENPORT’S, BUT NO OTHER INFORMATION IS BEING RELEASED AT THIS TIME.