TWO NORFOLK RESIDENTS SENTENCED TO PRISON ON FEDERAL DRUG CHARGES

Two Norfolk, Nebraska residents have been sentenced to prison on federal drug charges.

U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly says 48-year-old Sonia Frear was sentenced to seven years and 8 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

In a separate case, 26-year -old Harley McGraw was sentenced to 15 years and 9 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Each defendant will also serve 5 years of supervised release following their release from prison.