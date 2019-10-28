TWO CHARGED IN MARCUS AREA BURGLARIES & THEFTS

Two suspects are in custody facing charges related to a string of burglaries and thefts in the Marcus, Iowa area this month.

Marcus Police say the incidents include reports of burglaries to businesses and automobiles as well as thefts from multiple windmill sites between October 11th and 17th.

Their investigation with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Department led to the discovery of stolen property in a Marcus residence along with burglary tools, meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

34-year-old Andrew Bock of Marcus was arrested and charged with Ongoing Criminal Conduct, Money Laundering, Criminal Mischief 1st Degree, 3 counts of 3rd degree Burglary, Theft 2nd Degree, Criminal Mischief 2nd Degree, Possession of Methamphetamine and Marijuana 3rd Offense, Theft 3rd Degree, Prohibited Acts and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

A second suspect, 36-year-old Allen Mittrucker of Sioux City, was later arrested on similar charges including Ongoing Criminal Conduct, Money Laundering, Criminal Mischief, 2 counts of 3rd degree Burglary and 2nd offense Sex Offender Registry violation among other counts.

Mittrucker is in custody in the Plymouth County Jail.