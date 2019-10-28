REYNOLDS WON’T ISSUE BAN ON E-CIGARETTES

Governor Kim Reynolds says due to legal challenges of executive action in other states, she’s ruled out issuing an executive order that would restrict electronic cigarette sales.

Reynolds says she met last Friday with key staff to discuss ways to address underage “vaping” and the illness that’s been associated with the use of e-cigarettes.

Public health officials have identified more than 40 vaping-related illnesses in Iowa and Reynolds says the majority of those involved the use of a vaping cartridge that was laced with T-H-C, the chemical in marijuana that causes the “high.”

The president of the state Senate this past spring proposed raising the age for buying products that contain nicotine from 18 to 21, but the proposal was not adopted by the 2019 Iowa legislature.

The governor says she’s willing to consider raising the age.

The governor says she’s asked the Departments of Education, Human Services and Public Health to coordinate a social media campaign talking about the dangers of vaping, especially among minors.

