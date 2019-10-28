PURSUIT LEADS TO ARREST OF NORTHEAST NEBRASKA MAN

A pursuit through northeast Nebraska Sunday morning ended with the arrest of a Howells, Nebraska man.

The incident started around 6:45 a.m. when a Nebraska State Trooper checked on a pickup that was stalled in the middle of Highway 91 near Howells.

The trooper found the male driver unconscious with blood coming from his left ear and tried to awaken him.

The driver woke up and drove away from the scene with the trooper following on various county roads, into the town of Clarkson and then back into the country.

The trooper discontinued the pursuit due to the driver’s dangerous driving.

30 minutes later, the suspect vehicle was located in Stanton County, where troopers resumed their pursuit.

The truck entered an alfalfa field and into a ditch.

The driver refused to surrender and a trooper deployed a taser to take the man into custody.

The driver, 42-year-old Bryan Knust, was arrested for willful reckless driving, felony flight to avoid arrest, criminal mischief, and driving under the influence.

He was booked into the Platte County Jail on charges from Colfax County.

Photos from Stanton County Sheriff