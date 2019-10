SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE RESPONDED TO A HOUSE FIRE FOR THE THIRD CONSECUTIVE DAY THIS MORNING ( MONDAY).

SMOKE WAS COMING FROM THE HOME LOCATED IN THE 1600 BLOCK OF WEST 14TH AROUND 8:15A.M. WHEN FIREFIGHTERS ARRIVED.

TWO PEOPLE INSIDE THE HOME GOT OUT SAFELY.

NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED.

THE FIRE APPARENTLY STARTED IN THE ATTIC BUT THE EXACT CAUSE REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.

THE HOUSE WAS RED TAGGED BECAUSE OF THE AMOUNT OF DAMAGE.

Photo courtesy KMEG