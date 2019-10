SIOUX CITY MAN ARRESTED ON ROBBERY & ASSAULT CHARGES

A SIOUX CITY MAN IS IN JAIL FACING MULTIPLE CHARGES FOR A ROBBERY AND ASSAULT ON SATURDAY AFTERNOON.

19-YEAR-OLD JUSTIN PENA IS CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE ROBBERY, AGGRAVATED ASSAULT, OWI, NO DRIVERS LICENSE, PUBLIC INTOXICATION AND FAILURE TO HAVE CONTROL.

SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY PENA ALLEGEDLY THREATENED TO STAB THE MALE VICTIM WITH A SCREWDRIVER IN THE PROCESS OF STEALING THE VICTIM’S CAR FROM THE 1500 BLOCK OF DALE STREET.

PENA FLED IN THE CAR AND CRASHED INTO A UTILITY POLE.

HE FLED ON FOOT AND REPORTEDLY ATTEMPTED TO ASSAULT A SEPARATE VICTIM WITH THE SCREWDRIVER.

PENA WAS CAPTURED TWO BLOCKS AWAY BY POLICE, WHO SAY ALCOHOL WAS A CONTRIBUTING FACTOR TO THE INCIDENTS.

PENA IS IN CUSTODY IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON $25,000 BOND.