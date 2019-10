NINE APPLICANTS FOR IOWA DISTRICT COURT JUDGE

WOODBURY COUNTY’S JUDICIAL NOMINATING COMMISSION HAS RECEIVED NINE APPLICATIONS FOR THE DISTRICT COURT JUDGE POSITION CREATED BY THE APPOINTMENT OF JUDGE JULIE SCHUMACHER TO THE STATE OF IOWA COURT OF APPEALS BENCH.

ATTORNEYS APPLYING INCLUDE MOLLY VAKULSKAS JOLY OF SIOUX CITY, BILLY OYADARE OF SIOUX CITY, DREW BOCKENSTEDT OF SGT BLUFF, ROBERT BROCK THE SECOND OF LEMARS, DAVID DAWSON OF LAWTON, ROGER SAILOR OF SCHLESWIG,JENNY WINTERFELD OF SIOUX CENTER AND ROBERT TIEFENTHALER OF SGT BLUFF.

EACH OF THE APPLICANTS WILL HAVE THE OPPORTUNITY TO APPEAR BEFORE THE ENTIRE COMMISSION FOR A PERSONAL INTERVIEW AT THE WOODBURY COUNTY COURTHOUSE ON NOVEMBER 5TH.

THE JUDICIAL SUB-DISTRICT 3B CONSISTS OF WOODBURY, CRAWFORD, IDA, MONONA, PLYMOUTH AND SIOUX COUNTIES.