FIRE DAMAGED A HOME IN THE LEEDS AREA OF SIOUX CITY OVER THE WEEKEND.

FIRE RESCUE UNITS WERE DISPATCHED TO 4041 MADISON STREET AROUND 7PM SATURDAY NIGHT.

THE FIRE DAMAGED THE EXTERIOR OF THE STRUCTURE AND THE ATTIC.

THE OCCUPANTS SAFELY EVACUATED THE HOME AND NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED.

THE CAUSE OF THE FIRE REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.

Photo by George Lindblade