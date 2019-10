FIRE CAUSES MAJOR DAMAGE TO MORNINGSIDE HOME

AUTHORITIES ARE INVESTIGATING A HOUSE FIRE ON THE EDGE OF MORNINGSIDE SUNDAY MORNING THAT CAUSED MAJOR DAMAGE TO THE STRUCTURE.

SGT. BLUFF AND SIOUX CITY FIRE UNITS WERE DISPATCHED TO 6533 MORNINGSIDE AVENUE SHORTLY AFTER 8AM.

OCCUPANTS INSIDE THE HOME ALL ESCAPED SAFELY.

FLAMES BURNED THROUGH THE ROOF OF THE HOME THAT WAS OWNED BY DAVID DAVENPORT OF SIOUX CITY.

DAVENPORT, A LONG TIME LOCAL REALTOR, DIED FRIDAY FROM A STROKE AT THE AGE OF 66.

THE STATE FIRE MARSHALL HAS BEEN CALLED IN TO HELP WITH THE INVESTIGATION OF THE FIRE.