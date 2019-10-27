ERNST SAYS DEATH OF ISIS LEADER SHOWS TERRORISTS WILL BE BROUGHT TO JUSTICE

ERNST SAYS DEATH OF ISIS LEADER SHOWS TERRORISTS WILL BE BROUGHT TO...

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst of Iowa says the death of ISIS leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is an important and much-needed step toward ensuring the enduring defeat of the violent and cruel terrorist organization.

United States Special Operations Forces carried out the attack that resulted in the ISIS leader blowing himself up instead of being captured.

Ernst says under the direction of President Trump, the soldiers successfully carried out the mission of eliminating the head of ISIS.

She calls it a stark reminder to other terrorist groups who threaten us that you will never be safe and you will be brought to justice.