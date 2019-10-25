SATURDAY IS NATIONAL DRUG TAKE BACK DAY

You may dispose of expired and unwanted prescription drugs Saturday during the National Drug Take Back Day.

Sioux City Police Sgt. Jeremy McClure says local law enforcement officers and deputies will be on hand at several area locations:

oc……….as well. :22

The event runs from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm at 9 Sioux City locations including the downtown Walgreens, Floyd Boulevard Walmart, Hy-Vees on Gordon Drive, Hamilton Boulevard, Sergeant Road and 26th & Pierce, the Riverside Fareway and Drilling Pharmacy at 4010 Morningside Ave.

You may also drop off drugs in the Police Department lobby.