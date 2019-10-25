PREPARATIONS UNDERWAY FOR 2020 CENSUS

The U.S. Census is set to take place in 2020 and Siouxland leaders will hold a regional kickoff event Saturday in Sioux City to explain changes for this decades tabulation of the population.

Erica DeLeon is the Director of One Siouxland and a member of the “Complete Count” committee.

She says the census is important to communities and states:

DeLeon says some segments of our population aren’t always counted in the census:

Census Day is April 1st of 2020, but city spokesperson Erin Berzina says it’s important to start to get the word out now:

The free event begins at 10am Saturday at the Mary J. Treglia Community House at 900 Jennings Street.

