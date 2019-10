FIRE RESCUE PERSONNEL TRAIN FOR HIGHWAY DISASTERS

SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE PERSONNEL SPENT THEIR FRIDAY TRAINING TO RESPOND TO A MAJOR TRAFFIC DISASTER.

DEPUTY FIRE MARSHALL RYAN COLLINS SAYS THE EXERCISE INVOLVED A SEMI CARRYING AN UNKNOWN SUBSTANCE THAT COLLIDED WITH SEVERAL VEHICLES ON A FOGGY HIGHWAY:

OC………TRANSPORT FOLKS. :24

SEVERAL “VICTIMS” WERE INJURED OR TRAPPED IN VEHICLES IN THE SIMULATION:

OC………..GETTING THEM TRANSPORTED. :10

FOR SOME FIREFIGHTER TRAINEES, SUCH AS HAROLD BETSWORTH, THIS WAS THEIR FIRST OPPORTUNITY TO TRAIN IN A MAJOR DISASTER DRILL:

OC…………….GET THEM OUT. :14

DERIK BAILEY IS A FORMER VOLUNTEER FIREFIGHTER FROM SOUTHEAST IOWA WHO IS NOW TRAINING TO BE A SIOUX CITY FIREMAN:

OC………A GAME PLAN. :24

THE CRASH EXERCISE WAS CONDUCTED AT THE FIRE RESCUE TRAINING CENTER ON TERMINAL DRIVE.

Photos by George Lindblade & Woody Gottburg