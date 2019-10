MANY PEOPLE FROM AROUND THE REGION ARE GOING TO BRAVE THE COLD AND TAKE A QUICK DIP INTO BROWN’S LAKE NEAR SALIX SATURDAY MORNING.

IT’S THE ANNUAL POLAR PLUNGE TO RAISE MONEY FOR IOWA SPECIAL OLYMPICS.

CRAZY COSTUMES ARE ENCOURAGED FOR THE PLUNGE INTO THE COLD WATER WHICH WILL TAKE PLACE AT NOON.

REGISTRATION BEGINS ON SITE AT 10:45AM AND THERE WILL BE A POST PLUNGE PARTY AND WARMING AREA.