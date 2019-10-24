THREE SIOUX CITYANS ENTER PLEAS IN CALIFORNIA MURDER CASE

Three Sioux City teens facing murder charges in Fresno, California have entered pleas.

18-year-old Isaac Helms, 19-year-old Precious Green and 19-year-old Hannah Haywood were arrested in September with 20-year-old Alexa Ramos of Firebaugh, California after the the shooting death of 20-year-old Tyrel Truss of Fresno.

California authorities say the suspects set up a meeting with Truss to rob him.

Police say they met and an altercation inside Truss’s car ended with Helms shooting Truss, causing the car to roll.

At arraignments this week in Superior Court of California, Helms pleaded not guilty to murder, second-degree robbery and receiving stolen goods.

His bail is set at $1.5 million.

Precious Green and Hannah Haywood each pleaded no contest to murder and second-degree robbery.

Their bail is $1 million each.

The Sioux City teens will be back in a Fresno courtroom in December for preliminary hearings.