NEW JUDGE APPOINTED FOR NORTHEAST NEBRASKA

Northeast Nebraska is finally getting a new district court judge.

Governor Pete Ricketts has appointed Bryan Meismer of Fremont to the Sixth Judicial District bench.

The 45-year-old Meismer most recently served as the Public Defender for Butler County and Colfax County.

From 2002 to 2018, Meismer was an associate attorney with Register Law Office in Fremont.

The vacancy he fills was due to the resignation of Judge Paul J. Vaughan earlier this year.

Judge Meismer will regularly sit in Dakota, Dixon, and Cedar Counties, and elsewhere as circumstances may require.

The primary office location of this judgeship will be in either Dakota City, Ponca or Hartington.