MUSEUM TO HOST “DIA DE LOS MUERTOS” ON SUNDAY

Sioux City’s Public Museum will host a display and celebration to highlight the Mexican tradition known as ” The Day of the Dead” on Sunday.

Dia de los Muertos is an important tradition held by Mexican people throughout the world.

It focuses on celebrating friends and family who have passed away.

A key element is the altar, found within homes or public places that is created to honor deceased loved ones.

The museum event will feature traditional dancing, refreshments, face painting and children’s crafts Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m.

Several Day of the Dead altars will be on display from this Saturday through November 2nd.