LAKESHORE ESTATES ADDS NEW HOUSING TO NORTH SIOUX CITY

Groundbreaking took place Thursday on a new housing development in North Sioux City.

Developer Bart Connelly says Lakeshore Estates features 64 large lots next to McCook Lake:

Connelly says Lakeshore Estates is adjacent to the Adams Trail bike system which connects to the Nature Preserve and Dakota Dunes.

It’s also moments away from Interstate 29:

A spec home in the development features 1,950 finished square feet on the main floor with a full, unfinished basement.

The home is priced at $389,000 and will be ready to move into in March of 2020.

A groundbreaking for the next ten lots in phase two of the development will take place in March.