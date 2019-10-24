LAKESHORE ESTATES ADDS NEW HOUSING TO NORTH SIOUX CITY

Groundbreaking took place Thursday on a new housing development in North Sioux City.
Developer Bart Connelly says Lakeshore Estates features 64 large lots next to McCook Lake:
OC…………..half sold out. :08
Connelly says Lakeshore Estates is adjacent to the Adams Trail bike system which connects to the Nature Preserve and Dakota Dunes.
It’s also moments away from Interstate 29:
OC………..great access. :11
A spec home in the development features 1,950 finished square feet on the main floor with a full, unfinished basement.
The home is priced at $389,000 and will be ready to move into in March of 2020.
A groundbreaking for the next ten lots in phase two of the development will take place in March.