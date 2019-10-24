HALFTIME INTERVIEW: Tim Donaghy, Former NBA Referee

Here’s my Davenport Cleaners halftime interview with former NBA referee Tim Donaghy. The 2007 NBA Betting Scandal is one of the greatest sports scandals in modern history as Donaghy leveraged his relationships with other referees, coaches, and players to bet on professional basketball games. During an unrelated mob investigation, the FBI stumbled upon the scam and all parties were subsequently sent to federal prison.

Tim’s book, PERSONAL FOUL: A Frist-Person Account of the Scandal that Rocked the NBA, is available here.

November 1st will be the nationwide theatrical release of INSIDE GAME, the true-life NBA betting scandal thriller. Directed by Randall Batinkoff, the film was written by Andy Callahan and stars Scott Wolf, Eric Mabius, Will Sassa, Lindsey Morgan, and Michael O’Keefe. It was produced by Michael Pierce, Paul Martino, Batinkoff, and Robert Capelli. Set in Philadelphia, it details the story of Tommy Martino (Wolf), who along with his two childhood friends, Donaghy (Mabius) and bookie Baba Battista (Sasso), hatches a fool-proof scheme to make millions by betting on NBA games Donaghy is refereeing.

In the interview, Tim talks about the film, his book, the scandal, and some stories about interactions with NBA players.

Enjoy!