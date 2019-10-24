GENERAL BUD DAY PHEASANT HUNT SET FOR THIS WEEKEND

Congressman Steve King’s re-election campaign will be hosting his annual General Bud Day Pheasant Hunt this weekend at The Hole ‘N the Wall Lodge near Akron.

The first part of the hunt takes place Saturday morning and the event wraps up Sunday.

General Day, a Sioux City native, was the nation’s most decorated war hero at the time of his death in 2013.

He was a Medal of Honor recipient and also received some 70 military decorations, including the Distinguished Service Medal, the Silver Star and multiple awards of the Bronze Star and Purple Heart.

Day served in World War II and in the Korean and Vietnam Wars.

He was captured during the Vietnam War and was a prisoner for over five and a half years.