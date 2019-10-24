FINANCIAL PROBLEMS PLAGUE SOUTH DAKOTA DEMOCRATIC PARTY

Two top officials in South Dakota’s Democratic Party have resigned after a federal report that showed continuing financial problems.

Chairwoman Paula Hawks and executive director Stacey Burnette both stepped down Wednesday after the Federal Elections Commission report came out.

The report found the party’s federal campaign committee owes nearly $47,000 and has a negative balance of more than $8,000.

Vice Chairman Randy Seiler, who confirmed the resignations, assumes leadership of the party.

Hawks and Burnette had been in their jobs less than a year.

An FEC audit earlier this year of the party’s finances for the years 2015 and 2016 also found several problems, including failing to disclose debts and vendor obligations.

The state party has closed its offices in Sioux Falls and Rapid City with its staff working remotely.