REYNOLDS SAYS SHE WILL KEEP PUSHING E-P-A ON ETHANOL

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds says she is taking President Donald Trump at his word that he will uphold an agreement made with farm state lawmakers and agriculture groups to maintain the ethanol requirements in current law.

Reynolds says she’ll lobby the E-P-A to change rather than ask Trump to intervene:

Reynolds says Trump is trying to satisfy both the oil industry and farmers:

Since Trump became president, the Environmental Protection Agency has given 85 oil refineries exemptions from blending ethanol into the gasoline they sell.

That’s removed 4 billion gallons of corn-based ethanol from the market, leading to ethanol plant closures and angering farmers.

On October 4th Trump committed to ensuring in coming years that any exempted ethanol would be replenished by the remaining refineries.

However, an EPA rule released last week did not include the agreed upon language to guarantee the required 15 billion gallons of ethanol each year is blended into the nation’s fuel supply.

Trump, in public comments this week, has not indicated he plans to intervene. Trump said Monday that the Renewable Fuels dispute was finished and he was ready to sign off on it.

