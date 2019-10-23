OPPORTUNITIES UNLIMITED TO HOST “TRUNK OR TREAT”

Opportunities Unlimited will host their annual “Trunk or Treat” event Thursday evening at the OU Community Center.

It’s the sixth year OU will open their facilities to employees, persons served and community members.

This year’s event has nineteen different “trunks” and designated area is decorated in a theme with interactive games, prizes, and treats for all guests.

The event runs from 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm.

Opportunities Unlimited (OU) has been serving individuals with disabilities in Siouxland since the early 1990’s.