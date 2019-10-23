INNIS-REYES SENTENCED TO FIVE YEARS IN PRISON ON THEFT CHARGE

A former Sioux City eye clinic manager has been sentenced to five years in prison on theft charges.

36-year-old Amy Inniss-Reyes pleaded guilty to theft and was ordered to pay nearly $3,400 in restitution to Exact Eye Care.

A criminal complaint says Inniss-Reyes was managing two Exact Eye Care branches between April 19th and May 30th when she used three of her credit cards to obtain fraudulent refunds.

She also admitted to investigators that she made copies of 20 patients’ personal records, intending to use them to obtain loans.

The copies were recovered from her home.