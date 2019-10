14 people were arrested by special agents of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations during an enforcement operation Wednesday at D&D Industries in Madison, Nebraska.

An ICE spokesman says the 14 men were illegal aliens who were administratively arrested on immigration violations.

Eleven of the 14 are from Mexico and the other three are from Guatemala.

They remain in ICE custody pending the disposition of their immigration cases.