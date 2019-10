COUNCIL CANDIDATES FORUM SET FOR CITY HALL

SIOUX CITY RESIDENTS CAN LEARN MORE ABOUT THE CANDIDATES FOR MAYOR AND CITY COUNCIL AT THE LEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTERS FORUM THURSDAY NIGHT AT CITY HALL.

MAYOR BOB SCOTT, CHALLENGER MARIA RUNDQUIST AND COUNCIL INCUMBENT RHONDA CAPRON AND HER CHALLENGER JULIE SCHOENHERR WILL TAKE QUESTIONS FROM THREE PANELISTS AND ALSO FROM THE AUDIENCE.

KSCJ NEWS DIRECTOR WOODY GOTTBURG WILL BE AMONG THE PANELISTS ALONG WITH FLORA LEE FROM THE LEAGUE AND MARY HARTNETT FROM PUBLIC RADIO.

THE EVENT BEGINS AT 7PM AND TAKES PLACE IN THE CITY COUNCIL CHAMBERS ON THE 5TH FLOOR OF CITY HALL.