CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT NOT COMMENTING ON EWINGER SETTLEMENT

The Sioux City School District says it can’t comment on a settlement paid to the family of a Sibley-Ocheyedan child sexually assaulted by a teacher who was once employed by the district.

Attorneys for that child announced a $650,000 settlement was paid by four school districts who employed Kyle Ewinger.

Those districts included Sibley-Ocheyedan, Sioux City, Akron-Westfield, and Mediapolis.

Ewinger was convicted in February of sexually abusing a student at Sibley-Ocheyedan in 2015.

Sioux City School Attorney Doug Phillips says the district’s share of the settlement will be paid by EMC Insurance Companies.