CHEROKEE MEAT PROCESSING PLANT TO RE-OPEN NEXT YEAR

The former Iowa Food Group and Tyson Foods meat processing plant in Cherokee, Iowa will open again next year.

Oklahoma-based Lopez Foods bought the plant from Iowa Food Group, which closed the facility in April.

Cherokee Area Economic Development Director Bill Anderson says 40 people worked at Iowa Food Group before it closed.

The plant was idle for four years before Iowa Food Group started it up again in January.

About 400 people were working at the plant when Tyson closed it in 2014.

Lopez Foods expects to reopen the plant in early spring.

They are a key supplier for restaurants and retailers, including McDonald’s and Walmart.