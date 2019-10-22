UNITED CENTER FUN & GAMES RAISES MONEY FOR LOCAL UNITED WAY

The businesses of the United Center in downtown Sioux City joined forces Tuesday to help the United Way of Siouxland and have some fun at the expense of the company CEO’s.

It’s the 6th year executives from United Real Estate Solutions, CMBA Architects, Robert W. Baird & Company and Nichols, Rise & Company competed in games that ended with them being soaked or taking pies to the face.

Mark Stuck of Baird says this year was a “Best Of” competition involving previous games:

OC……it’s always fun. :13

United Realty’s Kevin McManamy says there is some fun competition between the businesses:

OC…………their due. :21

Stuck says the companies all raise money for the United Way and their employees really come through:

OC………..a great organization. :21

The event started with a free will offering lunch with those proceeds also donated to the Siouxland United Way.