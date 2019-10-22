MARVEL COMICS ARTIST TO APPEAR AT ACME COMICS SATURDAY

A northwest Iowa artist who is one of Marvel Comics rising stars will be featured this Saturday at Sioux City’s Acme Comics.

Acme Manager Fran McGarry says artist Joey Vazquez, who is from Storm Lake, will be appearing to meet fans and sign autographs:

It’s the 8th year Acme Comics is celebrating Halloween ComicFest and Vazquez, who has worked for Marvel on some of their Spider-Man, X-Men and Ms. Marvel titles, will also offer tips for aspiring comic book artists:

Acme also will have Halloween themed free comic books to distribute to attendees:

Halloween ComicFest kicks off at Noon Saturday and runs until 4:00pm at Acme Comics located at 1622 Pierce St.