GRASSLEY SAYS SANCTUARY CITIES REMAIN A CONCERN

Iowa U-S Senator Chuck Grassley took part in a Judiciary Committee hearing Tuesday on so-called sanctuary cities and their impact on public safety.

Iowa banned sanctuary cities and counties with passage of a state law last year that revokes state funding to places that violate federal immigration law.

Still, Grassley says sanctuary jurisdictions are a worry in Iowa — and across the country.

Grassley says that action — or inaction — by Iowa law officers isn’t based on their personal politics, but more on fear of litigation:

While Iowa City has pronounced itself as a safe haven to people who are in the country illegally, city leaders have not designated the community as a formal sanctuary.

The Iowa City, City Council vowed not to commit local resources to enforcing federal immigration law, which prompted passage of the 2018 state law against sanctuaries.

Grassley says sanctuary proclamations elsewhere continue to be a concern.

Under the Iowa law, which took effect on July 1st of 2018, cities and counties are forbidden from prohibiting or discouraging law enforcement officers or other employees from “assisting or cooperating with a federal immigration officer as reasonable or necessary, including providing enforcement assistance.”