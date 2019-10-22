EARL MAY NURSERY ADDS TREES TO GRANDVIEW PARK

Earl May Seed and Nursery celebrated their 100-year Anniversary by planting trees at Sioux City’s Grandview Park Tuesday.

Spokesperson Deanna Anderson says their crews planted three Bloodgood Sycamore and three Black Gum trees at the park:

OC…..really plant trees. :12

The trees selected are ideal for the area as they grow rapidly, thrive in any soil, are resistant to diseases, and can adapt to extreme climates both wet and dry.

The trees were planted northeast of the Bandshell.

Photo by Anne Westra